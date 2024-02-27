Tech & Startup
Tue Feb 27, 2024
Lenovo unveils transparent display laptop concept

ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept
Called the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, the proof of concept features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED borderless and see-through display. Images: Lenovo

Lenovo, the multinational tech company, has unveiled a concept for a laptop with a transparent display at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC). Called the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, the proof of concept features a 17.3-inch Micro-LED borderless and see-through display facilitated by Artificial Intelligence Generated Content (AIGC).

According to an official press release by Lenovo, the transparent screen allows users to overlay digital information on physical objects, creating a unique blend of virtual and reality. The design of this laptop concept includes a transparent keyboard area and a floating footpad, with the display's micro-LED technology ensuring high colour saturation, notable contrast, and optimal visibility indoors and outdoors.

The press release adds that the integration of AI with transparent displays opens new avenues for data interaction and application engagement. Lenovo has not yet stated when this laptop will be produced or made available to the public, as it currently only exists as a proof of concept.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 5
ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, one of the new laptops unveiled by Lenovo at this year's MWC.

Alongside the ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop Concept, Lenovo also unveiled new laptops at MWC 2024: ThinkPad T14 Gen 5, ThinkPad T14s Gen 5, ThinkPad T16 Gen 3, ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2, and ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4. As per the company, these laptops run on the latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro® on select models. They also come with AI-based hardware and software applications that feature enhanced security, power efficiency, and dedicated acceleration support.

