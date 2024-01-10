The coolest gadgets from CES 2024, so far

Transparent MICRO LED display by Samsung was unveiled for the first time at Samsung First Look 2024.

Recognised for premiering innovative consumer technology on the global stage, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) stands as one of the most influential tech events worldwide. This year, held from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, USA, CES 2024 has already showcased a variety of unique gadgets. Here are some of the coolest gadgets that caught our eyes in CES 2024 so far.

Samsung's transparent MicroLED display

To redefine viewing experiences and making the line between content and reality virtually indistinguishable, Samsung Electronics has upleveled its leading MICRO LED display to expand how users enjoy visual content. Transparent MICRO LED display by Samsung was unveiled for the first time at Samsung First Look 2024 on January 7 ahead of CES 2024.

Ballie, a home assistant by Samsung.

Ballie: An AI Companion Robot for the Home

Ballie is a home assistant made by Samsung. The new version of the AI home companion robot Ballie was announced at a press conference at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas on January 8 ahead of the CES 2024. Ballie has been upgraded with new advanced features to help users intelligently navigate their lives. It also has a built-in projector to help users with daily tasks like workouts.

Lenovo Thinkbook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid Solution.

Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop: ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

Lenovo's latest attempt, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid works both as Windows and Android. By removing the display from the laptop, it turns into an Android tablet. Both parts sharing the same 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, the Windows half of this product has an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 75WHr battery. While the other half has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of flash storage, and a 38WHr battery.

The flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX is expected to bring in more demanding gaming laptops.

Intel 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup

Intel is announcing its full 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup at CES 2024. This will also include the latest HX-series mobile processors that will power some of 2024's gaming laptops. The flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX is expected to bring in more demanding gaming laptops, complete with 24 cores (eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores) and an up to 5.8GHz turbo frequency.

Volkswagen has announced plans to install OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Volkswagen is introducing ChatGPT

Volkswagen has announced plans to install OpenAI's ChatGPT into its vehicles starting in the second quarter of 2024. ChatGPT will be available across VW's lineup, including in Tiguan, Passat, and Golf as well as the automaker's ID family of electric vehicles.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has a very sleek strip of customisable white lighting on their lids.

Asus' ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 is getting a new spark

For CES 2024, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are getting thinner, faster, and even more versatile for non-gaming tasks. Having a very sleek strip of customisable white lighting on their lids, Asus is redesigning the G14 and G16 with new aluminum builds, 16:10 OLED screens (2880 x 1800 / 120Hz for the G14 and 2560 x 1600 / 240Hz for the G16) for 2024. It will also have larger trackpads and keyboards, a new fast-charging port with reversible plug which is separate from their USB-C charging.