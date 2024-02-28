Tech & Startup
Wed Feb 28, 2024 11:40 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 11:49 AM

Tech & Startup
Infinix unveils new gaming technology concept

Infinix
Infinix also announced a score of 2,215,639 in the AnTuTu benchmarks.

At the ShowStoppers event during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, technology brand Infinix showcased a new gaming technology concept that includes "state-of-the-art features enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI)," according to a press handout. 

The brand also announced a score of 2,215,639 in the AnTuTu benchmarks, introduced its first CoolMax system, and an AI management platform at the ShowStoppers event. Infinix also announced plans for a dual-core flagship gaming smartphone expected in 2024.

Infinix also unveiled E-Color Shift technology, AirCharge for advanced wireless charging, and an Extreme-Temp Battery. 

