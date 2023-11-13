Tech & Startup
Mon Nov 13, 2023 09:50 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 09:50 AM

Infinix Smart 8 now available in Bangladesh

Mon Nov 13, 2023 09:50 AM
Infinix Smart 8
Infinix Smart 8 comes with a 1.6 GHz octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, 4GB of RAM (with an additional 4 GB of virtual RAM), 128 GB of memory, Android 13 with XOS 13, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Infinix has recently launched their latest budget smartphone, Infinix Smart 8, in Bangladesh. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 720x1612 pixels, a 90 Hz refresh rate, a 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the camera, it has a 13 MP rear camera, and an 8 MP front camera, with a ring LED flash in the back. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.

Infinix Smart 8 is available in four colours: Timber Black, Galaxy White, Crystal Green, and Shiny Gold. 

Infinix Smart 8, without compromising any essential features, is priced at BDT 11,499. However, Daraz is currently offering the phone at BDT 10,499 with the official brand warranty. Besides this, the 4 GB + 64 GB version of Smart 8 is available at BDT 10,499 in the Bangladeshi market. 

