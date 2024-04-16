Tech & Startup
Infinix ranks sixth in Most Innovative Companies in Asia-Pacific

Infinix Note 40
As per Infinix, the recent launch of Infinix's NOTE 40 Series has contributed to its recognition for innovation. Image: Tech & Startup

Infinix has been recognised as the sixth most innovative company in the Asia-Pacific region by Fast Company in their annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list identifies global industry leaders through a competitive selection process. The result is a guide that showcases a diverse range of companies from startups to industry giants, states a press release.

As per Infinix, the recent launch of Infinix's NOTE 40 Series has contributed to its recognition for innovation. The NOTE 40 Series showcases features such as the 'All-Round FastCharge 2.0' powered by the Cheetah X1 chip.
 

Infinix
Apple Google
