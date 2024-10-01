Tech & Startup
Tue Oct 1, 2024 02:12 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 02:18 PM

Press Release

Infinix launches Note 40S in Bangladesh

Infinix Note 40S
Infinix Note 40S

Infinix has officially launched the Note 40S in Bangladesh. The phone features a 5000mAh battery with 20W Wireless MagCharge and 33W All-Round FastCharge 2.0, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate processor, and runs on Android 14 with Infinix's XOS 14 skin.

As per a press release, the smartphone also comes with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with 2436x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP54 dust and splash resistance. For photography, the Infinix Note 40S comes with a 108 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 32 MP selfie camera, states the press release.

Available in Obsidian Black and Vintage Green colours, the Infinix Note 40S is priced at BDT 26,999.

