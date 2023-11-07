Infinix unveils two new laptops in Bangladesh

Infinix, the reputed smartphone company, has recently unveiled two new laptops in their lineup of products: Infinix INBOOK X2 and Infinix INBOOK Y2 Plus. The company introduced both laptops to the public in the recently hosted City IT Mega Fair 2023.

Infinix INBOOK X2 is an ultra-thin, ultra-lightweight laptop with an aluminium alloy metal unibody. It is available in four colours: Red, Navy Blue, Grey, and Green. The laptop is expected to come in the 11th generation Core i3, i5, and i7 processor options.



The INBOOK Y2 Plus, a little bigger than the X2, comes in three colours: Silver, Grey and Blue. It will also have Core i3, i5 and i7 processor options.

According to a press release by Infinix, the rest of the specifications and versions of the Infinix INBOOK X2 & INBOOK Y2 Plus that will be available in Bangladesh will be disclosed soon.

Infinix started its lineup of laptops with INBOOK X1. Different models of their laptops are already available in several countries, including in Asia and Africa. As per Infinix, the two new laptops will soon be released in the Bangladesh market in a competitive price range.