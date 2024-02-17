Infinix HOT 40 Pro launched in Bangladesh

Infinix HOT 40 Pro is available in Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, and Palm Blue colour.

Infinix has recently launched HOT 40 Pro in Bangladesh. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM which is expandable to 16GB, and 128GB of ROM.

The device has a 108 MP lens paired with a 2 MP macro lens, and a 32 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a side-mounted finger sensor, a 5000mAh battery, a 33W fast charger and available in Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, and Starlit Black colour.

Infinix HOT 40 Pro is priced at BDT 19,999.