Infinix unveils HOT 50 Pro in Bangladesh

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Infinix HOT 50 Pro, in Bangladesh. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, a 7.4 mm premium-slim design, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone's processor comes with an octa-core CPU and Mali G57 GPU. The phone also sports 16 GB of extended RAM, 256 GB of storage, 33 W fast charging support, and IP54 dust and splash resistance.

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. According to Infinix, this phone also has AI features to help from erasing an object from a photo to device optimisation.

Infinix HOT 50 Pro is available in three colours: Titanium Grey, Glacier Blue, and Sleek Black. It will be priced at BDT 18,999.