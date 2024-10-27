Tech & Startup
Infinix unveils HOT 50 Pro in Bangladesh

Infinix HOT 50 Pro
Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Infinix HOT 50 Pro, in Bangladesh.

Infinix has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Infinix HOT 50 Pro, in Bangladesh. The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, a 7.4 mm premium-slim design, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The phone's processor comes with an octa-core CPU and Mali G57 GPU. The phone also sports 16 GB of extended RAM, 256 GB of storage, 33 W fast charging support, and IP54 dust and splash resistance. 

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a 50MP main camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. According to Infinix, this phone also has AI features to help from erasing an object from a photo to device optimisation.

Infinix HOT 50 Pro is available in three colours: Titanium Grey, Glacier Blue, and Sleek Black. It will be priced at BDT 18,999.

InfinixInfinix HOT 50 Pro
