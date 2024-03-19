Infinix unveils the Note 40 series with FastCharge and MagCharge

Racer Edition, designed by BMW DesignWorks, coming later this year

Infinix has released its new Note 40 series, including the Note 40, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro 5G, and the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, at an event at the F1 Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on 18 March 2024.

This latest series marks new advancements for the brand in fast-charging technology, with the introduction of the "All-Round FastCharge 2.0" technology, powered by Infinix's newly developed Cheetah X1 chip. The Note 40 Pro+ 5G model supports 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge, capable of charging up to 50% in 8 minutes, as demonstrated during the unveiling. It also offers Wireless MagCharge upgraded to 20W.

The devices feature a 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display and a 108MP super-zoom camera system with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Further enhancements include AI-powered Active Halo lighting and sound engineered by JBL.

For gaming enthusiasts, the series includes models with the Dimensity 7020 and Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, supported by up to 24GB of extended RAM and a cooling system designed to reduce device temperatures by up to 7°C. The series is also equipped with dual stereo speakers, fine-tuned by JBL.

Additionally, Infinix announced the upcoming launch of the Note 40 Racer Edition series, designed in collaboration with BMW DesignWorks. The Racing Edition is expected to be released later in the year, promising design and performance features inspired by BMW's automotive expertise.

The Note 40 series will soon be available in the Bangladesh market.