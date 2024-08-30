Tech & Startup
Infinix teams up with Samsung for AI camera tech

Infinix, a tech brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business for joint optimization.

Infinix introduced 108MP AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm (AIADLA), utilizing Samsung ISOCELL's image sensor software algorithms to enhance mobile photography.

According to a press release, The AIADLA uses a pre-trained image database for calibration and incorporates Samsung's ISOCELL sensor technology to improve adaptability and image quality under different conditions.

