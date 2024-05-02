Tech & Startup
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Meena Bazar - Manager, Expansion

Deadline: May 23

Eligibility:

  • Minimum Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a reputed institution.
  • BBA/MBA/Masters from any discipline will be preferred.
  • Must have dealers/vendor management, site acquisition, and expansion experience.

Minimum experience: 4-6 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

 

2. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) - Photographer

Deadline: May 11

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in photography, visual arts, or a related field.
  • Experience in both studio and outdoor photography.
  • Proficiency in operating various cameras, lenses, and photography equipment.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

 

3. Kazi & Kazi Tea - Corporate Sales Officer

Deadline: May 27

Eligibility: 

  • BBA/MBA in Marketing from any UGC-approved institute.
  • Prior experience in Corporate Sales (covering the banking sector, corporate houses, financial institutions and insurance companies).
  • Should have experience in Manufacturing (FMCG), Food (Packaged)/ Beverage, Group of Companies

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

 

4. Pathao - Senior Executive, IT

Deadline: May 15

Eligibility:

  • Bachelors/Masters degree in Computer Science Engineering or any other related field.
  • Adequate knowledge of Google Workspace, LAN/MAN/WAN, and large TCP/IP Network.
  • Sound knowledge of virtualization VMware ESXi, Vcenter.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.

