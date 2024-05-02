Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. Meena Bazar - Manager, Expansion
Deadline: May 23
Eligibility:
- Minimum Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a reputed institution.
- BBA/MBA/Masters from any discipline will be preferred.
- Must have dealers/vendor management, site acquisition, and expansion experience.
Minimum experience: 4-6 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) - Photographer
Deadline: May 11
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in photography, visual arts, or a related field.
- Experience in both studio and outdoor photography.
- Proficiency in operating various cameras, lenses, and photography equipment.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
3. Kazi & Kazi Tea - Corporate Sales Officer
Deadline: May 27
Eligibility:
- BBA/MBA in Marketing from any UGC-approved institute.
- Prior experience in Corporate Sales (covering the banking sector, corporate houses, financial institutions and insurance companies).
- Should have experience in Manufacturing (FMCG), Food (Packaged)/ Beverage, Group of Companies
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
4. Pathao - Senior Executive, IT
Deadline: May 15
Eligibility:
- Bachelors/Masters degree in Computer Science Engineering or any other related field.
- Adequate knowledge of Google Workspace, LAN/MAN/WAN, and large TCP/IP Network.
- Sound knowledge of virtualization VMware ESXi, Vcenter.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.
