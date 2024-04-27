Jobs of the week
1. MJL Bangladesh PLC. - Sales Engineer
Deadline: May 2
Eligibility:
- B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from any reputed university.
- Strong understanding of customers and market dynamics to apply to business requirements.
- Should be able to assist industrial customers and wholesalers in creating mass awareness of the use of quality lubricants.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. GPH Ispat Limited - Territory Sales Officer
Deadline: May 3
Eligibility:
- Business graduate in any discipline from any reputed and recognised university. A Master's degree or MBA in Marketing is preferable.
- Prior experience in manufacturing (FMCG), pharmaceutical/medicine, paint, cement, steel companies, etc.
- Should be able to establish sales targets with dealers and find traders with good reputations.
Minimum experience: 1-4 years
Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.
3. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Chief Accounts Officer
Deadline: May 7
Eligibility:
- Degree in relevant academic background or other professional courses or certifications within the field.
- Prior experience working with similar tasks, preferably with another Embassy or other international organisations.
- Previous experience managing online accounts packages - i.e. Business World, Aggresso, or similar.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
4. Helen Keller Intl. Bangladesh - Finance Assistant
Deadline: May 4
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in accounting/Finance/BBA Major in Accounting/Finance is preferable.
- CA-CC, CA/ACCA (partly qualified) will be considered as an added advantage.
- Prior experience working within office operations as a Finance or Audit Assistant or officer position.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the BdJobs.com listing of this job here.
