Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. MJL Bangladesh PLC. - Sales Engineer

Deadline: May 2

Eligibility:

B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from any reputed university.

Strong understanding of customers and market dynamics to apply to business requirements.

Should be able to assist industrial customers and wholesalers in creating mass awareness of the use of quality lubricants.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

2. GPH Ispat Limited - Territory Sales Officer

Deadline: May 3

Eligibility:

Business graduate in any discipline from any reputed and recognised university. A Master's degree or MBA in Marketing is preferable.

Prior experience in manufacturing (FMCG), pharmaceutical/medicine, paint, cement, steel companies, etc.

Should be able to establish sales targets with dealers and find traders with good reputations.

Minimum experience: 1-4 years

Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.

3. Embassy of Sweden, Dhaka - Chief Accounts Officer

Deadline: May 7

Eligibility:

Degree in relevant academic background or other professional courses or certifications within the field.

Prior experience working with similar tasks, preferably with another Embassy or other international organisations.

Previous experience managing online accounts packages - i.e. Business World, Aggresso, or similar.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

4. Helen Keller Intl. Bangladesh - Finance Assistant

Deadline: May 4

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in accounting/Finance/BBA Major in Accounting/Finance is preferable.

CA-CC, CA/ACCA (partly qualified) will be considered as an added advantage.

Prior experience working within office operations as a Finance or Audit Assistant or officer position.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the BdJobs.com listing of this job here.