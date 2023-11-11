Tech & Startup
Sat Nov 11, 2023 12:00 AM
Next Step Jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week.

1. BAT - Corporate Financial Assistant

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility: 

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance.
  • Understand the impact of the accounting processes and practices and any changes in accounting standards.
  • Prior experience and knowledge of relevant finance tools and systems, specifically BI/BPC or SAP equivalent

Minimum experience: 2-3  years

Apply through the Careers section on BAT's website or their official LinkedIn page.
 

2. Grameenphone - Lead Mobility DevOps-IOS

Deadline: 14 November

Eligibility: 

  • Bachelor's or higher degree in engineering or related field with a strong professional track record.
  • Proficient in hardware sensor management and Open Source SDKs, including GPS, Proximity, Camera, WiFi, etc.
  • Skilled in integrating Map, Location, and Payment APIs/Ecosystems.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the Careers section on Grameenphone Ltd's website or their official LinkedIn page.

 

3. UNDP Careers - Programme Specialist - Gender, UNFPA Bangladesh

Deadline: N/A 

Eligibility: 

  • A Master's degree in social work, environmental science, disaster management, climate change, or a related social science field is required.
  • Strong expertise in capacity development, including developing and delivering GBV training as well as knowledge management.
  • Sound and in-depth understanding about the existing international guidelines, tools, and standards addressing GBV in a humanitarian context.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the Careers section on UNDP Career's website or their official LinkedIn page.

next stepbangladesh job listingsbangladesh job circularBangladesh Jobs
