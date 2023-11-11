Jobs of the week
1. BAT - Corporate Financial Assistant
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance.
- Understand the impact of the accounting processes and practices and any changes in accounting standards.
- Prior experience and knowledge of relevant finance tools and systems, specifically BI/BPC or SAP equivalent
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the Careers section on BAT's website or their official LinkedIn page.
2. Grameenphone - Lead Mobility DevOps-IOS
Deadline: 14 November
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's or higher degree in engineering or related field with a strong professional track record.
- Proficient in hardware sensor management and Open Source SDKs, including GPS, Proximity, Camera, WiFi, etc.
- Skilled in integrating Map, Location, and Payment APIs/Ecosystems.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the Careers section on Grameenphone Ltd's website or their official LinkedIn page.
3. UNDP Careers - Programme Specialist - Gender, UNFPA Bangladesh
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- A Master's degree in social work, environmental science, disaster management, climate change, or a related social science field is required.
- Strong expertise in capacity development, including developing and delivering GBV training as well as knowledge management.
- Sound and in-depth understanding about the existing international guidelines, tools, and standards addressing GBV in a humanitarian context.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the Careers section on UNDP Career's website or their official LinkedIn page.
