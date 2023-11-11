Here are our picks for jobs of the week.

1. BAT - Corporate Financial Assistant

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or Finance.

Understand the impact of the accounting processes and practices and any changes in accounting standards.

Prior experience and knowledge of relevant finance tools and systems, specifically BI/BPC or SAP equivalent

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the Careers section on BAT's website or their official LinkedIn page.



2. Grameenphone - Lead Mobility DevOps-IOS

Deadline: 14 November

Eligibility:

Bachelor's or higher degree in engineering or related field with a strong professional track record.

Proficient in hardware sensor management and Open Source SDKs, including GPS, Proximity, Camera, WiFi, etc.

Skilled in integrating Map, Location, and Payment APIs/Ecosystems.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the Careers section on Grameenphone Ltd's website or their official LinkedIn page.

3. UNDP Careers - Programme Specialist - Gender, UNFPA Bangladesh

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

A Master's degree in social work, environmental science, disaster management, climate change, or a related social science field is required.

Strong expertise in capacity development, including developing and delivering GBV training as well as knowledge management.

Sound and in-depth understanding about the existing international guidelines, tools, and standards addressing GBV in a humanitarian context.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the Careers section on UNDP Career's website or their official LinkedIn page.