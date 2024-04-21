Jobs of the week
1. ActionAid Bangladesh - Programme Officer; Knowledge Management, Outreach and Media Engagement
Deadline: April 27
Eligibility:
- Postgraduate degree in relevant subjects such as International Relations/Public Administration/Development Studies/Women and Gender Studies/Media and Journalism.
- Knowledge of the issues relating to media and communications, gender justice, youth development and innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.
- Prior working experience in the relevant development field in international or leading national organisations.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) - Senior Officer (Programme), Human Rights Due Diligence
Deadline: April 28
Eligibility:
- Master's degree preferably in Development Studies, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Law, International Relations, Journalism/ Media, English, or any other relevant subject in Social Sciences.
- Sound understanding of RMG workers' well-being and rights issues particularly focused on national and international instruments.
- Prior working experience in the labour sector.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Territory Manager
Deadline: April 30
Eligibility:
- BBA/MBA from any well-reputed university.
- Should be able to devise effective territory sales (dealer/customer) and painter penetration strategies to achieve the revenue target of the company.
- Will be expected to gain insights of key business stakeholders by proficient management of sales force software
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.
4. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Engineering Executive
Deadline: April 25
Eligibility:
- BSC in Engineering (EEE/ME) from a reputed university.
- Prior experience in the pharmaceutical industry/food industry is preferable.
- Knowledge of AutoCAD/Revit drafting will be an added advantage.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
