Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. ActionAid Bangladesh - Programme Officer; Knowledge Management, Outreach and Media Engagement

Deadline: April 27

Eligibility:

Postgraduate degree in relevant subjects such as International Relations/Public Administration/Development Studies/Women and Gender Studies/Media and Journalism.

Knowledge of the issues relating to media and communications, gender justice, youth development and innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Prior working experience in the relevant development field in international or leading national organisations.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

2. Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) - Senior Officer (Programme), Human Rights Due Diligence

Deadline: April 28

Eligibility:

Master's degree preferably in Development Studies, Economics, Political Science, Public Administration, Law, International Relations, Journalism/ Media, English, or any other relevant subject in Social Sciences.

Sound understanding of RMG workers' well-being and rights issues particularly focused on national and international instruments.

Prior working experience in the labour sector.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Territory Manager

Deadline: April 30

Eligibility:

BBA/MBA from any well-reputed university.

Should be able to devise effective territory sales (dealer/customer) and painter penetration strategies to achieve the revenue target of the company.

Will be expected to gain insights of key business stakeholders by proficient management of sales force software

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.

4. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Engineering Executive

Deadline: April 25

Eligibility:

BSC in Engineering (EEE/ME) from a reputed university.

Prior experience in the pharmaceutical industry/food industry is preferable.

Knowledge of AutoCAD/Revit drafting will be an added advantage.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.