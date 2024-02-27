How to look for jobs on Facebook while avoiding scams

In an era dominated by social media, Facebook has emerged as a prominent platform for Bangladesh not only for connecting with friends but also for exploring career opportunities. Image: Unsplash

From "earn BDT 500 from home with these few easy steps" to legitimate advertisements from recruiters with proper job descriptions: we frequently come across a variety of job opportunities on Facebook. In an era dominated by social media, Facebook has emerged as a prominent platform for Bangladesh not only for connecting with friends but also for exploring career opportunities. However, amidst all of these job listings, scams and fraudulent postings provide risks to unsuspecting job seekers. Here's a quick guide on how you can avoid scams on Facebook while looking for jobs on the social media platform.

Credibility is crucial

When searching for jobs on Facebook, it is essential to prioritise credibility. Instead of getting pumped up over a post, look for proper job details and the deadline for application. Look into the page from which the job post was given and see if it is reliable or not. The same thing goes for posts made by people on their timelines or in groups. Verified pages and posts with detailed company information and legitimate contact details are an indication of trustworthy opportunities.

Reputed companies, organisations, or established recruitment agencies also post their career opportunities on their websites. So, cross-checking their website or verified pages on multiple social media platforms with the job posting is also a good way to avoid scams. You can also review the online presence of the company, and seek out employee reviews. A good employer will have a transparent and credible online presence, which helps to validate the legitimacy of the job opportunity.

Be on alert against scams

Be wary of job postings that promise unrealistic salaries, require upfront payments, or request personal financial information. These are often red flags for scams or frauds. Try to understand the industry standard by looking at previous job postings by companies on their website or various job portal archives. Moreover, exercise caution when contacted by recruiters or individuals offering lucrative opportunities out of the blue.

"Scammers have their own way of getting contact information so you should always verify the legitimacy of the job offer before proceeding", says Arman Hossain, who recently secured a job offer at a corporate venture through an advertisement on Facebook. "Check what the job is about and check if you have applied for anything similar. Moreover, no legitimate recruiter needs bank account details, any kind of passwords or safety money during the hiring process. So, be cautious before sharing any kind of sensitive information," Arman added.

Utilising Facebook for jobs

Facebook is popular with job seekers, especially freshers as many entry-level jobs in particular are listed on this platform by various recruiters who want to attract the best of the fresh talents. There are a lot of Facebook pages and groups dedicated to job postings and career networking. Joining industry-specific groups can be a valuable resource for job seekers. This allows job seekers not only to receive alerts about new job opportunities but also allows them to connect with industry experts.

Networking opportunities within relevant communities also allow job seekers to understand how to adapt their education and skills for a particular role. "Staying updated with my university club's Facebook group even after graduation helped me stay aware of the current job market and the requirements needed in my field," says Shahana Jahan, a recent BBA graduate from a local university. However, it is important to be cautious about the legitimacy of postings within these groups. Sometimes you may even come across someone claiming to be an expert but might be a scammer. So, be vigilant.

Do not hesitate to ask for additional verification

If you are still in doubt about the authenticity of a job advertisement on Facebook, verify the details independently. Directly contact the company or organisation through official channels to confirm the legitimacy of the job posting and inquire about the hiring process. Actual employers will always welcome inquiries from possible candidates and provide transparent information about job opportunities as genuine employers also prefer an enthusiastic candidate.

Reporting suspicious activity

Ultimately, Facebook is a social media platform where all kinds of people exist. If you encounter a suspicious job posting on Facebook, report the activity to Facebook immediately. Use the platform's reporting tools to flag fraudulent content and protect other users from falling victim to similar scams. If you see someone falling for a scam, a cautionary comment or message goes a long way into helping a person.

Remember, it is not easy to earn money or to get a job with good facilities easily. It takes time and effort to earn a place where you can build your desired career. So, instead of dwelling on the short and easy path, prepare yourself while staying aware of possible scams or frauds. With vigilance and caution, Facebook can be a valuable platform for discovering legitimate career opportunities and advancing professional aspirations for many job seekers.