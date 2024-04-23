Tech & Startup
Tue Apr 23, 2024 09:36 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 09:40 AM

5 apps to make your everyday work easier

Apps on phone
Consider incorporating these five helpful productivity apps into your routine. Image for illustrative purpose.

Do you struggle to manage a heavy workload? Are you finding it difficult to prioritise tasks amidst overflowing calendars and scattered notes?  If you're looking to optimise your workflow and maintain focus throughout the workday, consider incorporating these five helpful productivity apps into your routine.

Todoist

A comprehensive task management tool featuring an intuitive interface and robust features. Users can create detailed to-do lists, categorise tasks, set deadlines and reminders, and prioritise tasks based on importance. Todoist offers integrations with various project management tools and calendar apps, making it versatile for individual productivity.

Trello

Ideal for collaborative project management, Trello utilises visual boards, lists, and cards to represent project stages and tasks. Users can assign tasks, track progress with drag-and-drop functionality, and collaborate through comments and file attachments. The app will also help you track real-time updates to ensure your whole team stays on schedule.

Forest 

A unique tool for promoting focus and time management by 'gamifying' work sessions. With Forest, users plant a virtual tree when focusing on a task, which thrives as long as they stay off their phones. Spending time on the phone will, instead, cause the tree to wither and eventually die. The visual incentive should encourage you to focus on work while staying away from distractions.

Microsoft OneNote

While a basic app on many phones, this tool from the reputed tech giant offers more than just basic note-taking, providing a comprehensive interface for organising all types of information. Users can compile text notes, research articles, to-do lists, web clippings, and drawings within a single digital notebook. Search functions and categorisation options make information retrieval easy as well.

Habitica

An app that makes staying productive fun by breaking down your tasks in a video game-like scenario. Each daily task and to-do that you complete will net you a reward, as well as contribute towards your virtual character's level-up progression. 

