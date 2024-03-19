Six strategies to juggle a full-time job and postgraduate studies

As you make this long-term commitment, it is very important to choose the right degree that is most aligned with your goals. Image: Collected

Pursuing postgraduate studies while having a full-time career can be very daunting. It took generous amounts of self-convincing for me to finally decide to start my Master's degree in Data Science and Analytics, three and a half years after completing my Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, while engaged in the responsibilities of a demanding corporate job. Here are six strategies that will help the process of balancing postgraduate studies with a full-time job.

Choose the right program

As you make this long-term commitment, it is very important to choose the right degree that is most aligned with your goals. Having mostly developed soft skills in my career in Human Resources, I decided it was high time for me to pick up tangible and measurable hard skills that will enable me to develop the sector. This led me to my choice of Data Science. My job occupies from Sunday to Thursday; hence I wanted a program that was either after work hours or over the weekend. Knowing what I wanted and how I wanted it helped me shortlist programs and ultimately choose one that best suits me.

Explore workplace support

Get your manager onboard regarding your plans, so you can align on any adjustments that need to be made to your style of work. If your manager is aware of your unavailability during class hours, they can assign work accordingly. Some companies provide partial or full funding to cover the costs of your degree if it supports your field of work and serves the organisation. Inform yourself about these benefits and utilise them. Try to practically apply the knowledge you have gained from your studies in your day-to-day work; this not just helps keep your manager happy, but also helps you learn faster.

Establish clear boundaries

Time management is key. Keep distinct time slots for your work and study. Simply put, don't work during class hours or study during work hours. It is crucial to not compromise standards of work delivery. To avoid such incidents, make sure to plan ahead. For example, if you have a big work project coming up, try to make early progress with your studies so you can free up more time at work during peak business time, and vice versa.

Pacing yourself

Most postgraduate programs offer open credit courses, allowing flexibility to choose courses according to individual thresholds. Before starting the program, get yourself acquainted with credit requirements and rules, so you can plan your target duration to complete. Don't overstretch yourself by taking more courses than you can handle, but also be mindful to not take so few that it significantly elongates your duration of completion.

Learn smart

Pay attention to every class. This not only helps you extract the most out of the degree but also saves you lots of preparation time before exams. One thing that helped me was diligently taking digital notes on Google Docs as it helped me stay organised throughout the semester. If you need extra help outside class, use online materials such as YouTube videos and e-learning sites. Since I was learning two different programming languages in class for the first time, my subscription to Datacamp helped me keep up. Use AI tools such as ChatGPT to help understand unfamiliar concepts. By using the right prompts, you will be able to get answers related to any questions you have regarding your courses, which you can later validate.

Watch out for burnout

In the process of learning and working, do not compromise your mental and physical health. If you feel like you are taking on too much pressure and experiencing signs of burnout, it is time to rethink your ways. Finding a support system makes the journey easier. Your support system will motivate you and give you positive reinforcements that will give you a great boost of energy.

The journey of continuous upskilling to advance professionally often coexists with many other important responsibilities in life. While certain compromises and adjustments need to be made, do not sacrifice so much that it reduces the quality of your life. Finding your equilibrium aligning with your needs and wants is key. Whenever the journey starts to overwhelm you, focus on your goals and imminent graduation date to stay calm and positive.