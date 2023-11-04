Jobs of the week
1. BRAC - Programme Manager, NCD & CC, BRAC Health Programme (BHP)
Deadline: 9 November
Eligibility:
- Postgraduate from any field.
- Capability to utilise strong communication and interpersonal skills to proactively establish and manage partnerships with government entities, such as CCHST, CBHC, and NCDC.
- Proficient in maternal, neonatal, and child health, non-communicable diseases, sexual reproductive health, and rights.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the Careers section on BRAC's website or their official LinkedIn page.
2. UNHCR - Shelter Officer
Deadline: 9 November
Eligibility:
- Undergraduate, Graduate or Doctorate degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.
- Prior experience in humanitarian shelter and infrastructure projects, and coordinating with partners and government departments.
- Expertise in emergency shelter strategy, project planning, and cost estimation for sustainable solutions.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the Careers section on UNHCR's website or their official LinkedIn page.
3. Robi Axiata Limited - Data Science Manager
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- B.Sc. in EEE, ECE, Statistics, or Computer Science with relevant hands-on experience.
- Must be proficient in R/Python. Experience with Oracle or Hadoop is preferred.
- Prior experience with developing algorithms, following AI guidelines, and communicating with stakeholders on AI use cases.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the Careers section on Robi Axiata Limited's website or their official LinkedIn page.
