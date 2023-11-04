Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC - Programme Manager, NCD & CC, BRAC Health Programme (BHP)

Deadline: 9 November

Eligibility:

Postgraduate from any field.

Capability to utilise strong communication and interpersonal skills to proactively establish and manage partnerships with government entities, such as CCHST, CBHC, and NCDC.

Proficient in maternal, neonatal, and child health, non-communicable diseases, sexual reproductive health, and rights.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the Careers section on BRAC's website or their official LinkedIn page.

2. UNHCR - Shelter Officer

Deadline: 9 November

Eligibility:

Undergraduate, Graduate or Doctorate degree in Civil Engineering or Structural Engineering.

Prior experience in humanitarian shelter and infrastructure projects, and coordinating with partners and government departments.

Expertise in emergency shelter strategy, project planning, and cost estimation for sustainable solutions.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the Careers section on UNHCR's website or their official LinkedIn page.

3. Robi Axiata Limited - Data Science Manager

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

B.Sc. in EEE, ECE, Statistics, or Computer Science with relevant hands-on experience.

Must be proficient in R/Python. Experience with Oracle or Hadoop is preferred.

Prior experience with developing algorithms, following AI guidelines, and communicating with stakeholders on AI use cases.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the Careers section on Robi Axiata Limited's website or their official LinkedIn page.