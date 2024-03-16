Jobs of the week
1. US-Bangla Airlines - Application Support Engineer, API
Deadline: March 20
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Engineering.
- Experience in software and computer hardware/network companies.
- Able to provide support to implement JSON & SOAP based API for travel agencies.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. Transcom Electronics Ltd. - Head of Finance & Accounts
Deadline: March 20
Eligibility:
- BBA in Finance, Accounting or relevant field.
- Professional experience in financial planning and analysis, focusing on strategic decision support.
- Proven experience in leading financial planning processes and managing cross-functional team.
Minimum experience: 6-8 years
Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.
3. Concord Group - Assistant Manager, HR (Talent Management)
Deadline: April 11
Eligibility:
- Bachelor in BBA from a public university.
- Should be able to design and execute new employees' induction and on-boarding.
- Will be responsible for redesigning compensation and benefits practices.
Minimum experience: 5-8 years
Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.
4. Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Limited - Executive, Invoice & Billing
Deadline: March 31
Eligibility:
- Bachelor in any discipline from any reputed university.
- Should be able to prepare depot stock report through ERP software.
- Key responsibility includes opening temporary code and inputting temporary credit limit.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.
