Here are our picks for jobs of the week.

1. US-Bangla Airlines - Application Support Engineer, API

Deadline: March 20

Eligibility:

Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Engineering.

Experience in software and computer hardware/network companies.

Able to provide support to implement JSON & SOAP based API for travel agencies.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

2. Transcom Electronics Ltd. - Head of Finance & Accounts

Deadline: March 20

Eligibility:

BBA in Finance, Accounting or relevant field.

Professional experience in financial planning and analysis, focusing on strategic decision support.

Proven experience in leading financial planning processes and managing cross-functional team.

Minimum experience: 6-8 years

Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.

3. Concord Group - Assistant Manager, HR (Talent Management)

Deadline: April 11

Eligibility:

Bachelor in BBA from a public university.

Should be able to design and execute new employees' induction and on-boarding.

Will be responsible for redesigning compensation and benefits practices.

Minimum experience: 5-8 years

Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.

4. Kansai Nerolac Paints (Bangladesh) Limited - Executive, Invoice & Billing

Deadline: March 31

Eligibility:

Bachelor in any discipline from any reputed university.

Should be able to prepare depot stock report through ERP software.

Key responsibility includes opening temporary code and inputting temporary credit limit.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the LinkedIn listing of this job here.