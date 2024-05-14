5 most in-demand soft skills for today's job market

Communication is a must-have skill to possess in "an era of hybrid work where in-person collaboration is no longer the default". Image: Mario Gogh/Unsplash

As workplaces constantly transform in the ever-evolving job market, including the recent rise of remote and hybrid work environments, the demand for certain soft skills has surged. Here are five most in-demand soft skills you should focus on developing to thrive in the workplace of today.

Communication

No matter which field you are in, being able to communicate with your team members and higher-ups through verbal, non-verbal, and written cues is a must-have skill to possess. A blog by Dan Brodnitz, Head of Global Content at LinkedIn Learning, states that 'communication' is the top-most soft skill to have for an employee in 2024, especially in "an era of hybrid work where in-person collaboration is no longer the default".

Leadership

According to a blog on essential soft skills by Harvard Business Review, leadership is about guiding and influencing others to maximise their capabilities to achieve a collective goal. As such, being able to motivate others, delegate tasks effectively, and provide constructive feedback are skills you should develop to lead teams in any kind of workplace.

Emotional intelligence

Self-awareness, self-regulation and empathy towards fellow human beings will help you navigate all sorts of social settings, especially in the workplace, where you are dependent on building strong relationships with colleagues and clients. If you are a team leader, emotional intelligence will help you understand your team's strengths and weaknesses and act with humility in the face of adversity.

Time management

Employers value individuals who can consistently meet deadlines while balancing competing demands effectively. As such, prioritising tasks and setting realistic goals are skills you should focus on if you are currently lacking them. Some easy ways to start improving time management skills are by setting time limits on tasks, creating to-do lists, writing down completed achievements, and taking a few minutes to plan your day before starting work.

Critical thinking

This includes the ability to objectively analyse and evaluate information to form well-reasoned judgments and decisions. This also means being able to identify and remove biases and present multiple perspectives to add validity to your professional reasoning. An article by the career website Indeed states that employees who engage in critical thinking are reflective, independent, and competent, thus making them more lucrative for employers.