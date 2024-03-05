Ending locker room talk at the workplace

A call to action for individuals and organisations

Locker room talk is a broad term used to describe conversations that centre on crass, derogatory and hostile comments that inertly or overtly sexualise women as objects. The seemingly harmless term wrongly suggests that there is a space for this kind of talk, if overheard, has merely escaped that space, and should be considered benign self-expression.

Historically, these discussions have been prevalent in the corporate workplace, exacerbated by women's underrepresentation, particularly due to the 'broken rung' phenomenon. This broken step in the corporate ladder has long limited women from their first step up as managers from entry-level roles, where they would typically be in positions to influence decision-making and policy advocacy.

According to the 'Women at the Workplace 2023' report by McKinsey & Company, the number of women in the C-suite has increased to 28% from 17% in 2015. While there are many more strides to be made to reach equality, higher representation in top management indicates that women have a much stronger voice at the workplace today, leaving no excuse or rationale to get away with entertaining lewd locker room talk.

Identifying locker room talk

Locker room talk often involves remarks about fellow female colleagues or women in general. It comprises passing comments about physical appearances, including but not limited to comments about a female's body or attractiveness. It may also entail bragging about personal "conquests" with women in unnecessary detail and spreading unfounded gossip about women in their personal lives. Discussing sexual fantasies or desires about women, no matter what subtlety, also counts as locker room talk. Making distasteful comments beguiled as humour, or making invasive inquiries on someone's marital status and family planning also falls under this banner.

Effects of locker room talk

Locker room talk is a ubiquitous form of everyday discrimination and microaggression rooted in bias. They reveal concealed contempt and disrespect towards women and trigger psychological insecurity. Being subjected to such talk can cause significant stress and discomfort, impacting women's mental health. In the perception-driven and grapevine-based culture of most workplaces, locker room talk rarely stays confined, but rather spreads like wildfire, potentially hampering the career progression of women in question. These talks leave a long-lasting impact on women, damage workplace culture, and promote gender inequality and inequity.

Your role to play

Regardless of your gender, you have a role to play in combating locker room talk. Start by acknowledging to yourself if you've ever participated in such talks. Due to most of our upbringing in male-dominant societies, it is quite common to have consciously or subconsciously participated in these. However, it is time to unlearn. If you find yourself in situations where these conversations are breeding, you should opt-out. Your non-participation sends a message that you do not endorse it. At times, even women may feel coerced to participate in these conversations, to avoid seeming prudish or 'uncool'. It is crucial, especially for women, to not humour or contribute to these.

Rather, regardless of gender, visibly express discomfort so perpetrators can't use a lack of reaction to justify their inappropriate behaviour. The next step is to call out. If you ask the participants to explain their comments, often it will kill the conversation by removing the façade of humour by revealing the true sexist nature of the comments. Other techniques could be to support the target or change the conversation to something harmless.

Organisations' role to play

Organisations should not turn a blind eye to locker room culture, instead should actively advocate against it. Leaders should make it very clear that such behaviour is not acceptable. Organisations can host sensitivity training to educate employees on the importance of a respectful workplace, pinpointing examples of inappropriate behaviour and training them on how to intervene as bystanders and targets. Finally, organisations should foster an environment where victims are encouraged and made comfortable to speak up and fight. The speak-up platforms need to be confidential and accessible for them to be useful. Leaders should be role models in fostering a workplace free of locker room talk.

The pervasive issue of locker room talk undermines respect owed to women and trickles down to a culture of inequality and toxicity. As companies around the world are making remarkable progress in ensuring higher representation of women, the efforts are incomplete without adequate measures towards inclusivity. If individuals and organisations alike challenge and dismantle the remnants of locker room talk, we will pave the way for a respectful, inclusive and equitable corporate world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.