Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC Bank - Senior Manager/ Manager, Asset-Liability Management

Deadline: April 6

Eligibility:

Graduation/post graduation in Business Administration, Economics, and Bank Management from a reputed institution.

Professional certification (e.g. CFA, CERM, FRM) will be an added advantage.

Prior experience in Treasury/Finance/Risk Management/Research will be preferred.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

2. Save the Children - Education Sector Co-Lead

Deadline: April 6

Eligibility:

Post graduation degree in Education/Disaster Management/Social Sciences or relevant discipline.

Prior experience of working within cluster/sector coordination.

Previous experience in first phase emergency response is essential.

Minimum experience: 6 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

3. Bay Developments Ltd. - Social Media Executive, Branding and Communications

Deadline: April 18

Eligibility:

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related field.

Proven experience in social media management and media buying, preferably in the real estate or related industry.

Proficiency in tools such as Facebook Business Manager, Google Analytics, Google Ads, etc.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.

4. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Quality Assurance Executive

Deadline: April 4

Eligibility:

M.Pharm/B.Pharm with good academic records from a top-tier institution.

Prior experience in a similar position in a reputed pharmaceutical company will be an added advantage.

Will be expected to carry out both routine and non-routine in-process control jobs, etc.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.