Jobs of the week
1. BRAC Bank - Senior Manager/ Manager, Asset-Liability Management
Deadline: April 6
Eligibility:
- Graduation/post graduation in Business Administration, Economics, and Bank Management from a reputed institution.
- Professional certification (e.g. CFA, CERM, FRM) will be an added advantage.
- Prior experience in Treasury/Finance/Risk Management/Research will be preferred.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
2. Save the Children - Education Sector Co-Lead
Deadline: April 6
Eligibility:
- Post graduation degree in Education/Disaster Management/Social Sciences or relevant discipline.
- Prior experience of working within cluster/sector coordination.
- Previous experience in first phase emergency response is essential.
Minimum experience: 6 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
3. Bay Developments Ltd. - Social Media Executive, Branding and Communications
Deadline: April 18
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related field.
- Proven experience in social media management and media buying, preferably in the real estate or related industry.
- Proficiency in tools such as Facebook Business Manager, Google Analytics, Google Ads, etc.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
4. Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Quality Assurance Executive
Deadline: April 4
Eligibility:
- M.Pharm/B.Pharm with good academic records from a top-tier institution.
- Prior experience in a similar position in a reputed pharmaceutical company will be an added advantage.
- Will be expected to carry out both routine and non-routine in-process control jobs, etc.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the BDJobs.com listing of this job here.
