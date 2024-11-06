Bridging the demand-skill gap in Bangladesh

Only by equipping young professionals with the right tools and guidance, and by valuing impact-driven careers, can we ensure a future where they don’t just survive but thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

'Skill-issue', a term popularised in the gaming world as a pejorative for those who struggle with difficult game levels, has been recognised by Bangladeshi youth as a barrier to showcasing their excellence in professional life. It simply refers to the gap in a person's technical skills, knowledge, tool competence, and behavioural skills as the world demands ever-increasing efficiency.

Since July, Bangladeshi young professionals have reported feeling insecure about their jobs and dissatisfied with their current work environment. A generally perplexed generation, eager to express their professional calibre, requires the ability to identify necessary skills.

But in which areas do Bangladeshi students and young professionals suffer most from skill issues?

Too many developers, too little development

Data shows that around 90% of tech-startups in Bangladesh fail within 2–5 years. This high failure rate hinders the industry's global growth potential and deprives the nation of much-needed technological innovations in key sectors. The 10% of startups that survive face numerous challenges, including difficulty finding suitable tech talent within the country to scale their businesses.

In comparison, startup failure rates within 2–5 years are lower in other Asian countries: about 70% in Singapore, 60% in Malaysia, 40% in Indonesia, and 49% in Sri Lanka. So, where are we stuck, and how can we improve?

Experts suggest key industries in Bangladesh such as agri-tech, fin-tech, ed-tech, and food-tech need to foster a culture of constructive criticism, actionable feedback, and accurate skill placement.

Too many mentors, too little (quality) mentorship for entrepreneurs

Half of Bangladesh's population is currently in their 20s. For optimists, this presents an opportunity. For realists, what can go wrong will go wrong if the importance of mentorship and guidance as an infrastructure isn't taken seriously. Approaching mentorship with a sense of accountability and responsibility towards the ecosystem can restore the long-lost glory of founders relying on mentors' insights.

Specialised mentorship for startups at different stages—such as pre-seed, seed, growth, and series A—can help founders contextualise their challenges. Clustering mentors for specialised sectors like agrit-ech, 3d-tech, health-tech, and food-tech is also necessary. After all, why would an ed-tech founder approach the same mentor as their counterpart in health-tech? Because most of the time, they don't know who else to ask and where to find the one they need to talk to.

The Bangladeshi startup ecosystem has only about a handful of reliable local accelerators that support their portfolio companies until they secure significant funding. However, founders now need skills to monetise their products and expand their markets to maintain motivation when funding runs dry.

The ecosystem requires impactful accelerators with intentional mentors who specialise in providing Go-To-Market strategies and support structures. These will not only motivate founders to innovate but also help them find a good product-market fit.

Too many initiatives, too little sustainability

The climate crisis has spurred a surge of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability, but many of these efforts lack the depth and continuity necessary to create lasting change. About 63% of private university students are familiar with sustainable development on the environment in Bangladesh, this indicates that the students are conscious about environmental issues. This disconnect between theory and practice poses a significant barrier to developing a truly sustainability-focused generation.

The support for impactful ventures and sustainable businesses is also very essential. For true impact, institutions need to provide the infrastructure necessary to support initiatives that go beyond volunteer work and create lasting economic and environmental benefits. This means offering students and professionals resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to build ventures that can tackle climate issues at scale.

With the ongoing reform and refurbishment of the state policy structure, student advocacy has proven to be actionable in crafting a recovery strategy. Ensuring their participation, offering guided emotional and psychosocial support as well as rebuilding a robust education and skill curriculum dedicated to building a resourceful population are some of the key responsibilities for universities particularly offering undergraduate degrees.

Too many awards, too little impact

Clearly, there remains a mismatch between the skills students acquire and the demands of employers, as highlighted by World Bank research. Universities, which should be key players in bridging this gap, often fail to guide students toward careers that align with their values.

Strengthening career counselling, including options in public service, non-profits, and social entrepreneurship, is key. Universities should help students explore careers based on ethics and values, not just monetarily, and build partnerships with like-minded organisations.

By redefining success to focus on impact-driven roles and celebrating alumni who choose non-traditional career paths, universities can inspire students to pursue more meaningful careers in the country.

Ultimately, addressing the skill gaps and enhancing the mentorship ecosystem in Bangladesh is essential if we are to unlock the full potential of the nation's youth. The challenge is not just one of economic policy or academic reform but of cultural change—one that fosters continuous learning, innovation, and sustainability.

Nomrota Sarker is an entrepreneur and startup journalist based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Tasmin Zareen is a student of Environment Studies and Economics, advocating for climate action and sustainability in Bangladesh.