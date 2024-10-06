Tech & Startup
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. BRAC - Deputy Manager, Land, Estate

Deadline: October 11

Eligibility:

  • Postgraduate degree in any related subject from any recognised university but an LLB degree will be preferred.
  • Previous experience in land management/land-related legal arena.
  • Good knowledge of land measurement, land mutation land registration, land ownership, land-related papers/documents and other assets.

Minimum experience: 3-5 years

Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.

 

2. Grameenphone Ltd - ICT Product Manager

Deadline: October 9

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in EEE, CSE from any reputed university. MBA is an added advantage.
  • Prior work experience preferably in Technical Product Management/Development.
  • Working experience with APN, IP, and billing systems will be an added advantage.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Grameenphone's official LinkedIn page.

 

3. Robi Axiata Limited - Key Account Manager

Deadline: October 9

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree from any reputed university.
  • Proven experience in account management or business development.
  • Strong understanding of enterprise business product portfolios.

Minimum experience: 6 years

Apply through the job posting at Robi's official website.

 

4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Digital Marketing Specialist

Deadline: October 11

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field from reputed university.
  • Proven experience in digital marketing.
  • Familiarity with digital marketing tools and platforms (e.g., Google Analytics, SEO tools, social media management tools).

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Square Pharma's official website.

