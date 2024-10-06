Jobs of the week
1. BRAC - Deputy Manager, Land, Estate
Deadline: October 11
Eligibility:
- Postgraduate degree in any related subject from any recognised university but an LLB degree will be preferred.
- Previous experience in land management/land-related legal arena.
- Good knowledge of land measurement, land mutation land registration, land ownership, land-related papers/documents and other assets.
Minimum experience: 3-5 years
Apply through the job posting on BRAC's official website.
2. Grameenphone Ltd - ICT Product Manager
Deadline: October 9
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in EEE, CSE from any reputed university. MBA is an added advantage.
- Prior work experience preferably in Technical Product Management/Development.
- Working experience with APN, IP, and billing systems will be an added advantage.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on Grameenphone's official LinkedIn page.
3. Robi Axiata Limited - Key Account Manager
Deadline: October 9
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree from any reputed university.
- Proven experience in account management or business development.
- Strong understanding of enterprise business product portfolios.
Minimum experience: 6 years
Apply through the job posting at Robi's official website.
4. Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. - Digital Marketing Specialist
Deadline: October 11
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field from reputed university.
- Proven experience in digital marketing.
- Familiarity with digital marketing tools and platforms (e.g., Google Analytics, SEO tools, social media management tools).
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on Square Pharma's official website.
