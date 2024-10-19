Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. The Daily Star - Sr. Executive/Executive, Human Resources

Deadline: October 25

Eligibility:

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resource Management.

Should be able to develop a KPI-based performance management system.

Should be able to develop and implement effective compensation and benefits management strategies.

Minimum experience: 2-5 years

Apply through the job posting here.

2. UNDP - Youth Engagement Analyst

Deadline: October 26

Eligibility:

Master's degree or equivalent in Law, Public Administration, Political Science, Economics, Development Studies, Public Policy, International Relations, Human Rights or any other relevant field.

Prior relevant experience in youth engagement, program/project development/management, or related areas.

Proven experience in managing youth-focused programs/projects or initiatives, particularly in civic engagement, skills development, employment, or social innovation.

Minimum experience: 2-4 years

Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.

3. Standard Chartered Bank - Analyst, Credit Initiation

Deadline: October 30

Eligibility:

University degree with a major in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, Economics or related disciplines.

Prior experience/training in credit/financial analysis, preferably with debt collection experience.

Sound knowledge of retail lending products, SCB procedures/related policies, and banking practices/regulations.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on Standard Chartered Bank's official website.

4. Pathao - Senior Software Engineer (Backend)

Deadline: October 30

Eligibility:

Prior experience in backend development, with a strong focus on PHP and related frameworks (Laravel, Symfony, etc.).

Proven track record of building and maintaining large-scale, highly available backend systems.

Experience with performance tuning and scaling backend services to handle large volumes of traffic.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on Pathao's official LinkedIn page.