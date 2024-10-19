Jobs of the week
1. The Daily Star - Sr. Executive/Executive, Human Resources
Deadline: October 25
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Human Resource Management.
- Should be able to develop a KPI-based performance management system.
- Should be able to develop and implement effective compensation and benefits management strategies.
Minimum experience: 2-5 years
Apply through the job posting here.
2. UNDP - Youth Engagement Analyst
Deadline: October 26
Eligibility:
- Master's degree or equivalent in Law, Public Administration, Political Science, Economics, Development Studies, Public Policy, International Relations, Human Rights or any other relevant field.
- Prior relevant experience in youth engagement, program/project development/management, or related areas.
- Proven experience in managing youth-focused programs/projects or initiatives, particularly in civic engagement, skills development, employment, or social innovation.
Minimum experience: 2-4 years
Apply through the job posting on UNDP's official website.
3. Standard Chartered Bank - Analyst, Credit Initiation
Deadline: October 30
Eligibility:
- University degree with a major in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, Economics or related disciplines.
- Prior experience/training in credit/financial analysis, preferably with debt collection experience.
- Sound knowledge of retail lending products, SCB procedures/related policies, and banking practices/regulations.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on Standard Chartered Bank's official website.
4. Pathao - Senior Software Engineer (Backend)
Deadline: October 30
Eligibility:
- Prior experience in backend development, with a strong focus on PHP and related frameworks (Laravel, Symfony, etc.).
- Proven track record of building and maintaining large-scale, highly available backend systems.
- Experience with performance tuning and scaling backend services to handle large volumes of traffic.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on Pathao's official LinkedIn page.
Comments