Jobs of the week
1. BRAC Bank Limited - Senior Manager, Account Services
Deadline: 25 November
Eligibility:
- Bachelors/Masters degree from a reputed UGC-approved university with a satisfactory academic track record.
- Excellent computer literacy and conceptual understanding of banking/ financial software.
- Strong command over Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the Careers section of BRAC Bank Limited's website or their official LinkedIn page.
2. University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh - Lecturer, Bangla Language and Literature
Deadline: 25 November
Eligibility:
- Master's degree from an internationally reputed university.
- Minimum GPA of 3.5 (out of 4.0) or equivalent in undergrad degree.
- Preferably two years' experience in teaching and research.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the Careers section of University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's website.
3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Production Officer
Deadline: 25 November
Eligibility:
- B. Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from a well-reputed university.
- Proficiency to carry out production planning and execution as per sales forecast and customer requirements.
- Expertise to follow-up with the continuous production process and ensure batch approval process as earliest.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the Careers section of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited's website or their official LinkedIn page.
