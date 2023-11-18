Here are our picks for the jobs of the week.

1. BRAC Bank Limited - Senior Manager, Account Services

Deadline: 25 November

Eligibility:

Bachelors/Masters degree from a reputed UGC-approved university with a satisfactory academic track record.

Excellent computer literacy and conceptual understanding of banking/ financial software.

Strong command over Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the Careers section of BRAC Bank Limited's website or their official LinkedIn page.

2. University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh - Lecturer, Bangla Language and Literature

Deadline: 25 November

Eligibility:

Master's degree from an internationally reputed university.

Minimum GPA of 3.5 (out of 4.0) or equivalent in undergrad degree.

Preferably two years' experience in teaching and research.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the Careers section of University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's website.

3. Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited - Production Officer

Deadline: 25 November

Eligibility:

B. Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from a well-reputed university.

Proficiency to carry out production planning and execution as per sales forecast and customer requirements.

Expertise to follow-up with the continuous production process and ensure batch approval process as earliest.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the Careers section of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited's website or their official LinkedIn page.