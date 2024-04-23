Navigating the big, scary world of your first career break

Whether it's for studies or personal development, stepping away from work can be scary, especially when you're new to the full-time world.

Soon into the second year of my first full-time job after graduation, I started to get the itch to learn more - a burning desire to pursue a Master's degree, especially one in a foreign country. While the decision wasn't an easy one to make, it ultimately felt like the right move, as it provided me the chance to explore my academic interests and see more of the world. Of course, this meant leaving the familiar routine of my workplace and the steady paycheck that came with it. It also meant, for the first time in my life, I had to take a career break.

A break for a reason

Whether it's for studies or personal development, stepping away from work can be scary, especially when you're new to the full-time world. In our world of constant hustle, taking a break to recharge and refocus takes guts. But, if you're up for it, the rewards can be worthwhile.

First things first: be clear on why you're taking a break and what you want to achieve. Are you pursuing a postgraduate degree, looking to gain new skills or certifications, or just simply hitting the pause button to reset? Each reason comes with its own set of priorities to reassess, so having a clear goal in mind will help you make the most of your break.

Next, think about the practicalities. How long will you be out? Full-time studies, or will you have other commitments? When I applied for my two-year Master's degree, experienced well-wishers advised me to take at least two months of break before my classes started. That way, not only was I able to wrap up professional formalities in my workplace, but I had enough time for myself to mentally and physically prepare for my two-year stay at the foreign wonderland.

Utilise this free time

At times, while the burnout from your first full-time job will make a career break very alluring to pursue, it might not be a smart decision in the long run. Not only are you potentially losing a regular source of income, but you will eventually be subject again to the ever-demanding modern job market, potentially falling behind competing applicants.

The key is to stay engaged and proactive while you're off. Use your career break as an opportunity to expand your knowledge and skills, whether it's through online courses, workshops, or self-study. Investing in relevant skill development will always enhance your value as a candidate when you re-enter the workforce.

Without the worry of a full-time job hanging on your shoulder, take the time to reach out to professionals in your field through networking events, industry conferences, and online communities. You can build meaningful relationships with mentors and experts even while you're enjoying your well-deserved break.

Readjusting yourself

When it's time to rejoin the job market after a career break, it's important to approach the process with a healthy dose of realism and resilience. Depending on the length of your hiatus and the nature of your field, you may encounter some challenges along the way, but they are nothing you can't overcome.

Nonetheless, be prepared for the possibility of facing rejection or encountering longer-than-expected job search timelines. Coming back to the job market after finishing my Masters meant I was subject to regular applications and interviews in hopes of landing a satisfactory job. However, during interviews, being honest about the gap in my employment history helped tremendously, as I was able to explain what kind of skills and experiences I had gained during my career break. Doing so ultimately played a part in solidifying a positive first impression to the prospective employers.

In the end, a career break can be an amazing opportunity for personal and professional growth. By planning carefully, staying engaged, and being clear on your goals, you can set yourself up for success when you get back to work. So take that leap and embrace the adventure. Your future self will thank you for it. I know mine did.