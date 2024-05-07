6 platforms that offer free online courses to boost employability

Remember, employers highly value the commitment to continuous learning, so start these courses as soon as you can to stay ahead in the job market.

In the dynamic job market of today, continuous learning is essential to stay competitive. The good news is that you don't have to spend a fortune to acquire valuable skills. Numerous websites offer free online courses that can greatly enhance your employability. Below are some platforms providing such courses.

Coursera

Coursera boasts a vast library of courses, including free lessons on topics like generative AI by Google Cloud, English for career development by the University of Pennsylvania, and Financial Markets from Yale University. While auditing courses for free won't earn you certificates, you still gain access to lectures, videos, and readings, enriching your knowledge across various fields.

Udemy

Udemy, similar to the other choices in this list, offer a range of free courses on a variety of employability skills, with some examples being: Amazon Web Services (AWS), GitHub crash course, and PowerPoint for beginners. Additionally, they often provide free lectures or introductory segments of paid courses, allowing you to sample the content and instructor style before committing financially.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy offers a plethora of entirely free courses covering foundational subjects like maths, science, computer programming, and test prep. These fundamental skills showcase your intellectual curiosity and capacity to grasp complex concepts, making you an attractive candidate to potential employers.

edX

Similar to Coursera, edX provides free audits of numerous courses from esteemed universities and institutions. Examples include an introduction to computer science from Harvard University, machine learning fundamentals from The University of California, and business strategy guidelines from Wharton.

Udacity

Udacity offers a limited selection of entirely free courses suitable for beginners in fields like web development or data analysis. Additionally, they provide free project challenges enabling you to apply your skills, crucial for building a standout portfolio and impressing potential employers.

Codecademy

For those interested in programming languages, Codecademy offers beginner-friendly courses in 12 languages. They cover basic skills in HTML, JavaScript, SQL, and even emerging areas like ChatGPT. These courses are invaluable for prospective employees looking to expand their skills.

By strategically leveraging these free online course platforms, you can acquire valuable knowledge, enhance your skill set, and significantly improve your employability. Remember, employers highly value the commitment to continuous learning, so start these courses as soon as you can to stay ahead in the job market.