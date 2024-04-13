Instagram to add AI-powered search feature: report

According to a Meta spokesperson who spoke to TechCrunch, the development of generative AI-powered experiences is ongoing, with various initiatives in different stages of testing. Image: Souvik Banerjee/Unsplash

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is planning to add a new AI-powered search feature on Instagram, according to a report by the global tech news platform TechCrunch. With this feature, users can initiate conversations with an AI chatbot and enter unique search queries to find photos and reels.

The report by TechCrunch states that the design of this new search feature looks similar to that of Perplexity.AI, an AI-driven research-oriented search engine. Like regular AI chatbots, this new 'Meta AI' search feature on Instagram will let users ask questions or select from pre-loaded prompts.

In addition to facilitating user interaction, Meta AI aims to streamline content discovery on Instagram, states the report. For example, if a user types in a prompt like "beautiful Maui sunset Reels", they can access relevant Reels content fitting the requested theme and subject matter.

The report adds that while Meta has confirmed the experimentation with Meta AI on Instagram, details regarding the use of generative AI technology in search remain undisclosed. According to a Meta spokesperson who spoke to TechCrunch, the development of generative AI-powered experiences is ongoing, with various initiatives in different stages of testing.