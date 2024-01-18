Tech & Startup
Reuters
Thu Jan 18, 2024 10:49 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 10:55 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Meta's Sheryl Sandberg to exit board after 12 years

Reuters
Thu Jan 18, 2024 10:49 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 10:55 AM
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaks during an event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/FilePhoto/File Photo

Meta Platforms' (META.O), opens new tab former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg plans to step down from her position on the company's board of directors after her term ends in May, she said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away," Sandberg said in the post, adding that she will serve as an adviser to the company.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Responding to Sandberg, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he looks forward to "a new chapter together".

Sandberg's decision came in after she spent more than 14 years as the company's chief operating officer, in addition to 12 years on its board. Sandberg stepped down from her position as Meta's operations chief in 2022.

Once second-in-command to founder Zuckerberg, Sandberg was one of the most visible executives at the company and the lead architect of its often-criticized ads-based business model.

Sandberg has been a staunch defender of Facebook over the course of its many controversies, consistently arguing that executives were learning from their mistakes and honing the company's tools to better police against harmful content.

Prior to joining Facebook, Sandberg was vice president of Global Online Sales and Operations at Google and chief of staff for the United States Treasury Department under former President Bill Clinton.

A Harvard University graduate, Sandberg is the author of several books, including the 2013 feminist manifesto "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead".

Related topic:
Sheryl SandbergMeta
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

6 tips for Organic Instagram Promotion

Instagram fuelling youth mental health crisis: US states' lawsuit

Threads desktop

You can now use Meta's Threads on your desktop

Meta announces the Quest 3 VR headset with Mixed Reality features

Messenger edit option

How to edit sent messages in Messenger

Facebook Instagram EU

Meta plans to launch ad-free Facebook and Instagram in EU: reports

|শিক্ষা

দিনাজপুরে সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা ৮ ডিগ্রি, তবুও স্কুল খোলা

আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর আজ বৃহস্পতিবার দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা রেকর্ড করেছে দিনাজপুরে ৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

২৭ ঘণ্টা পরও শুরু হয়নি ডুবে যাওয়া ফেরির উদ্ধারকাজ

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification