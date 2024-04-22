Palak visits Meta office in Singapore

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology of Bangladesh, recently visited the Meta office in Singapore. Images: Zunaid Ahmed Palak official Facebook page

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology of Bangladesh, recently visited the Meta office in Singapore. The visit, shared by Palak on his official Facebook page, included a discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) policy between Meta and Bangladesh.

According to Palak's Facebook post, the focus of the discussion, with Meta's dedicated Government and Public Policy team, was potential collaborations aimed at advancing AI policy. The discussion aimed to foster greater awareness and understanding of AI's implications, as per the Minister.

During his time at the Meta office, Palak also had the opportunity to experience firsthand some of Meta's latest innovations, including the Quest 3 mixed reality headset. He also was able to try out the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses - smart glasses that come with built-in cameras, social media access, and other AI-based functions.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration opportunities, Palak in his post emphasised the importance of bridging the gap between technology and policy for a better future. "It's exciting to see such innovations in technology firsthand and to discuss how they can be leveraged for public good," he said in the post.