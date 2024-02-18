BPL playoffs race heating up 

The playoff stage of the Bangladesh Premier League is beginning to take shape as the league phase is coming to an end. The race for the top four spots is heating up. With the business end of the tournament looming, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has found his touch with the bat. He is making up ground on his pre-set standards and once again is in contention for a Player of the Tournament award. The latest episode of The Daily Star’s podcast ‘Pitch Perfect’ brings you the ins and outs about the appointment of Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh’s all-format captain, the shuffle in the national selection panel, the BPL and much more.

