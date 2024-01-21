Sylhet skipper Mash trying to step up  

Sylhet Strikers skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tried to whack a few at the nets with the bat in his first training session of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League today at the Academy Ground in Mirpur after a lacklustre display with the ball on Friday when his side succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in their opening BPL fixture.

Despite having already played a match in the tournament, this was the 40-year-old's first practice session with his side. The veteran took about three strides in his hobbling run-up and got the wicket of Chattogram Challengers batter Imranuzzaman with his very first delivery but was taken apart later on in the innings.

His fitness issues saw him bowl off-spin on a few occasions in the Dhaka Premier League in May 2023, his last participation in any sort of competitive cricket. Sylhet Strikers, who next play Rangpur Riders in Mirpur on Tuesday, will hope for their skipper to step up. Photos: Firoz Ahmed

