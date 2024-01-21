Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 09:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 09:52 PM

Cricket

Sylhet skipper Mash trying to step up  

Star Sports Report
Sun Jan 21, 2024 09:38 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 21, 2024 09:52 PM
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sylhet Strikers skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tried to whack a few at the nets with the bat in his first training session of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League today at the Academy Ground in Mirpur after a lacklustre display with the ball on Friday when his side succumbed to a seven-wicket loss in their opening BPL fixture.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Despite having already played a match in the tournament, this was the 40-year-old's first practice session with his side. The veteran took about three strides in his hobbling run-up and got the wicket of Chattogram Challengers batter Imranuzzaman with his very first delivery but was taken apart later on in the innings.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

His fitness issues saw him bowl off-spin on a few occasions in the Dhaka Premier League in May 2023, his last participation in any sort of competitive cricket. Sylhet Strikers, who next play Rangpur Riders in Mirpur on Tuesday, will hope for their skipper to step up. Photos: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
Photo: Firoz Ahmed
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

 

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Sylhet Strikers, bangladesh premier league 2024, Chattogram Challengers
push notification