Star sports report
Sun Feb 11, 2024 01:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 01:32 PM

Chattogram Challengers bus hit by lorry

The bus that hit by a lorry. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram Challengers' bus was hit by a lorry in Sitakunda this morning, said a press release from the Bangladesh Premier League franchise.

The press release, however, mentioned that there were no players, officials or team members hurt in the incident.

The bus was stationed there as equipments were being transported and moved, the press release added.

The Chattogram leg of the BPL will start on Tuesday. Chattogram Challengers are currently in third position on the points table with 10 points from eight games. They lost their last game against Rangpur Riders by 53 runs in Dhaka yesterday.

