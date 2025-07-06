Two DNCC cleaners die after being hit by covered van in Khilkhet

Two on-duty cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) died after being hit by a lorry in Dhakal's Khilkhet area early today.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful Alam, 60, and Nihar, 40.

The incident occurred around 4:30am near Hotel Le Méridien when they were cleaning the road, said Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan of Khilkhet Police Station.

A covered van bound for Dhaka from Mymensingh ran them over, killing both on the spot, he told The Daily Star.

Police have seized the vehicle and detained the driver, the officer added.