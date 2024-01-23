Concussed Gunathilaka gets ‘22-25’ stitches

Rangpur to find Babar relief in Shakib’s absence

Durdanto Dhaka's Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka goes down on his knees after getting hurt on his chin by a bouncer from Chattogram Challengers bowler Al-Amin Hossain on January 22, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Durdanto Dhaka's Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka was left bleeding yesterday during his side's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) fixture against Chattogram Challenger, after his attempted lap shot took an inside-edge and hit his cheek while facing pacer Al-Amin Hossain.

As a result, Gunathilaka was retired hurt with concussion and replaced by compatriot Lasith Croospulle, triggering another fresh controversy in the BPL.

The controversy arose as Croospulle was not part of the 15-man Dhaka squad submitted before the toss. The ICC has guidelines that a match referee has the highest authority in relation to concussion subs.

While it was initially being reported that Chattogram complained, the franchise's team management sources later verified that they had only wanted to inquire about the procedure of playing someone as concussion sub from outside the team sheet.

"Match referee has the sole authority to allow a concussed player to be replaced by someone outside the team sheet because it's a like-for-like replacement. It's under match-referee's jurisdiction to allow it or not allow it. Chattogram had requested to know about the change," match referee Rakibul Hasan told The Daily Star yesterday.

Gunathilaka was named as an all-rounder and there were three all-rounders in the team sheet while Croospulle is an opener. However, since Dhaka preferred an opener, the move was allowed.

Gunathilaka "was taken to Evercare hospital and needed 22-25 stitches on his chin", according to Dhaka, and he returned to team camp following treatment.

Rangpur to find Babar relief in Shakib's absence

Shakib Al Hasan is currently in Singapore as the Bangladesh ace all-rounder undergoes eye checkups, and his immediate future in BPL would remain under doubt until the matter is disclosed by BCB medical department.

Shakib played the first match for Rangpur Riders against Fortune Barishal and scored just two before being castled by pacer Khaled Ahmed. Later in the press conference, Rangpur skipper Nurul Hasan said that Shakib "has been struggling with an eyesight problem for some time now".

The problem first surfaced at the World Cup in India last year. Shakib saw ophthalmologists in India and then in Bangladesh after returning to the country following the World Cup. Yesterday Shakib had checkups in Singapore.

"Shakib saw the doctor today (yesterday) but we haven't gotten a summary yet. The reports in India, Dhaka or England have all turned up pretty similar till now. It's standard to take different opinions but he is still under accommodative treatment. We still have to wait for conclusive findings regarding his eyes. Shakib would go through another checkup tomorrow [Tuesday]," a member of BCB medical team told The Daily Star yesterday, adding that there is also no certainty that Shakib would be returning after check-up on Tuesday.

However, a BCB official said on conditions of anonymity that "Shakib may need surgery". It is understood that surgery may see Shakib miss a few phases of the BPL's ongoing season.

While perhaps Rangpur are sweating it out without their key star player, they may find sweet relief with Pakistan's Babar Azam, slated to join them on Monday night.

But Babar would not have much time for acclimatisation or acquaintance as he will be expected to turn up for Tuesday's afternoon match against Sylhet Sixers.