Mahmudullah ‘auto choice’ for Bangladesh T20I team

Based on form, former Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad should be included in the Bangladesh T20I team without any hesitation, claimed Jalal Yunus, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations committee.

Mahmudullah was sidelined due to his performance, fitness and team combination, since he played for the Tigers in the shortest format back in September 2022.

However, the 37-year-old showed a glimpse of his ability in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Fortune Barishal on Tuesday, having smashed a quick-fire 51 off just 24 balls at a strike-rate of 165.07 to help his side clinch a 49-run win over Sylhet Strikers.

"What should I say, Riyad's performance is brilliant. If you notice, his strike rate in the T20 World Cup was fantastic. Considering that strike-rate, he automatically makes it to the T20 side. Now he has proved himself, and the position he is playing in makes him an auto choice," Jalal said yesterday.

"The question is not about whether he will get the chance at the moment or not. He is playing well and performing so I think he should automatically get into the team as there is no reason for having a second thought," he reiterated.

Although Mahmudullah had retired from Tests, the right-hander kept himself available for the white-ball formats before making his comeback to the Tigers ODI side ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup last year. At the mega event in India, his batting remained the only positive aspect in the Tigers' disastrous campaign.

The ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled for June this year. Asked whether Mahmudullah's age could be a factor over his inclusion in the national side, Jalal replied:

"Age is not a factor as it's important how fit he is. James Anderson is bowling at the age of 41 and if a player feels he can continue playing and perform, then there is no problem in keeping him. As he is performing in bowling, fielding, then why not?"