‘No regrets’ as last of big five bids adieu to T20Is

Since the beginning of Bangladesh's three-match T20I series against hosts India, there have been speculations regarding Mahmudullah Riyad's retirement from the shortest format. Even Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sources had revealed early on Tuesday that there was an announcement coming from Mahmudullah.

So, when the 38-year-old appeared for the pre-match press conference ahead of the Tigers' second T20I in Delhi yesterday, there was a certainty regarding the matter. But he still needed to clarify.

"Can you clear the air about the speculations going around regarding your T20I retirement?" he was asked.

Mahmudullah, for the most part of his career, had to adjust and adapt to situations that were not favourable or ideal. He had to do the same thing yesterday as well. With a wry smile on his face, Mahmudullah had to wait to answer the query as the mic was not working.

When the mic situation was finally fixed after a few minutes, he finally declared: "I'm retiring from the T20I cricket after the last game of this series.

"Actually, I was pretty decided before coming here [in India]. I talked with my family, captain, and coach. I also talked with the selector and the board president, mentioning that I'm retiring from this format. I think it's the right time to move on from this format and try to focus on the ODIs that's coming ahead."

Mahmudullah's retirement would bring the curtain down on not only his 17 years of experience at the top level but also on the era of Bangladesh's 'big five' in T20Is.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza retired in 2017 while Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal stepped away in 2022.

After Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement plans in Kanpur during this series -- stating that he had already played his final T20I -- Mahmudullah was the last one remaining from the Tigers' 'big five' in the format.

Mahmudullah was asked whether senior stars could not plan retirement properly, especially since T20 World Cups could serve as a better platform for such announcements from senior stars.

"I don't think that way. It depends on the individual. If I think I will retire from Bangladesh, probably it will be too late. Probably it won't be a good idea. I think this is the right time to take the decision and I think I took the right decision," he said.

Asked whether it was a disappointment for the 'big five' of Bangladesh cricket to end without a major trophy, Mahmudullah admitted that it was disappointing but mentioned that this is not how he would gauge achievements on the field.

"Yes, it is a bit sad but I won't accept that we don't have any achievement. If winning trophies is the benchmark, then a lot of legendary cricketers may not be called legends. So that's my thought."

Mahmudullah also reflected on the challenges he had to face while playing the role of a finisher -- a task that was made even harder in a team with consistent top-order failures.

"If I think about the finisher role, batting at number six or seven is probably the hardest job in T20I cricket as there remains a chance of failing in three of the five innings that you get to bat.

"Maybe you will help the team win in one innings while in another, you may do averagely. You have to be backed by the team and the team management no matter what the outside noise and no matter what the media says. More importantly, the team need to assure you," Mahmudullah said, hinting that perhaps he has not always received that support.

Just like his role as a finisher, there were hit and miss moments throughout his career -- like the time he helped Bangladesh win the game against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 with an outrageous six, or, the time he disappointed with a questionable safe approach in the Super Eight game against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup this year.

However, for Mahmudullah, there remain "no regrets".