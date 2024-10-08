I have no regrets: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah Riyad said on Tuesday that he had no regrets looking back on his career after the 38-year-old announced he will retire from T20Is after the completion of the ongoing three-match T20I series against India.

"No, never. I have never ever regretted at any stage or point of my life playing for Bangladesh," Mahmudullah told reporters in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I in Delhi tomorrow.

"I've always said to myself and my team as well, I always want to be a team man no matter who the oppositions are. I tried to do it for the team. But I never regretted it. Never."

"I have no regrets, not a single bit. I think playing for Bangladesh for so many years, quite a good thing personally. As much as I've played T20Is, I probably made my debut in 2007, it's been 17 years. I don't know how good I could do for the team, but I tried my level best. I tried to serve the team."

There had been speculations about the 38-year-old's future in the T20I side which is aiming to find their feet for the 2026 T20 World Cup. It only intensified after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto promised "a new approach" and hinted that the veteran may discuss his future with the selectors ahead of the first match.

Mahmudullah, who made his T20I debut in 2007, has played 139 matches for Bangladesh, the most for the country, amassing 2395 runs – the second-highest after Shakib Al Hasan's 2551 - at an average of 23.48 and a strike rate of 117.74.

