Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India series

Mahmudullah Riyad has announced today that he will retire from T20Is after the completion of the ongoing three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and India. He made the announcement in the pre-match press conference before the second T20I in Delhi.

"I am retiring from T20 cricket after the last game of this series," Mahmudullah told reporters today.

The 38-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2007, has played 139 matches for Bangladesh, amassing 2395 runs at an average of 23.48 and a strike rate of 117.74.

