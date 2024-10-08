Cricket
Sports Reporter
Tue Oct 8, 2024 05:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 06:36 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India series

Sports Reporter
Tue Oct 8, 2024 05:24 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 06:36 PM
Mahmudullah
Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah Riyad has announced today that he will retire from T20Is after the completion of the ongoing three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and India. He made the announcement in the pre-match press conference before the second T20I in Delhi. 

"I am retiring from T20 cricket after the last game of this series," Mahmudullah told reporters today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 38-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2007, has played 139 matches for Bangladesh, amassing 2395 runs at an average of 23.48 and a strike rate of 117.74.  

*More to follow...

 

Related topic:
cricketMahmudullah
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A festival for Gwalior

1d ago

‘Blown with the wind’ but Sachin’s Roop Singh etched in history

4d ago
Bangladesh cricket is in shambles

Bangladesh cricket is in shambles, and BCB must answer for it

2y ago
Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka's full-time head coach

1d ago
Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah to retire from T20Is?

5h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

৬ মামলায় সাবের হোসেন চৌধুরীর জামিন

‘সন্ধ্যা সাড়ে ৬টার দিকে তিনি কোর্ট প্রিজন সেল থেকে বের হন।’

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

টি-টোয়েন্টি থেকে অবসরের ঘোষণা মাহমুদউল্লাহর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে