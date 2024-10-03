Tigers’ focus shifts to T20Is

Bangladesh have kicked off their preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against hosts India in Gwalior today, shifting their focus to the shortest format after a tough Test series.

All-format captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with his T20I squad teammates, made the journey from Kanpur yesterday, where they joined Mahmudullah Riyad and others who had flown in from Bangladesh earlier.

In the format, the Tigers last faced India during the T20 World Cup in June, losing by 50 runs, and have not played a match since the tournament. The two sides have faced off in 14 contests, with India winning 13 times.

Itinerary (Bangladesh time)

Oct 06: 1st T20I, Gwalior, 7:30 pm

Oct 09: 2nd T20I, Delhi, 7:30 pm

Oct 12: 3rd T20I, Hyderabad, 7:30 pm