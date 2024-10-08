Mahmudullah’s T20I career in numbers so far

Mahmudullah Riyad became the last of the 'big five' of Bangladesh -- also including Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza -- to announce his retirement from T20Is on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old said that the third and final T20I in the Tigers' ongoing India series would be his last in the format. As he bids adieu to the shortest format, here we look at some of the interesting facts about the cricketer:

