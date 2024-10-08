Mahmudullah’s T20I career in numbers so far
Mahmudullah Riyad became the last of the 'big five' of Bangladesh -- also including Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza -- to announce his retirement from T20Is on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old said that the third and final T20I in the Tigers' ongoing India series would be his last in the format. As he bids adieu to the shortest format, here we look at some of the interesting facts about the cricketer:
- 139 -- Mahmudullah has played the most number of T20Is for Bangladesh.
- 2395 -- He is the second-highest run-getter in the format for the Tigers after Shakib Al Hasan who amassed 2551 runs.
- With 16 wins from 43 T20I matches, Mahmudullah shares the record for the most victories as Bangladesh's T20I captain alongside Shakib Al Hasan.
- In September 2021, he became the first Bangladesh cricketer to reach 100 T20I appearances.
- Under his captaincy, Bangladesh scored 200 runs for the first time when they chased down 214 to win the game against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. The 215-5 still stands as the Tigers' highest-ever total in the format.
- The 38-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2007, batted in six different positions in his career, ranging from three to eight. He has batted at five and six the most number of times with 51 and 47 appearances in those positions, respectively. He has scored the most runs -- 951 -- at six.
- He held the national record for the most economical bowling in a T20I innings for over a decade, since 2014, when he conceded eight runs in four overs against Afghanistan.
