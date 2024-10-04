Shanto backs Mahmudullah

"Who are you comparing whom with?" Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said on Friday when a journalist asked a question drawing comparison between Mahmudullah Riyad and Shamim Patwari ahead of the first T20I against India in Gwalior on Sunday.

There was an insinuation in the question that Shanto was not getting his say regarding selection since Mahmudullah is not seen as someone who would play on for couple more years. Shanto had a wry smile on his face as he ventured into answering that query.

"The thing is that Riyad bhai has given his service to Bangladesh for many years and has done well. He has won many matches and maybe has not been able finish in few matches. But he has great contribution in many wins. Shamim is young and is doing well. But I don't want to go into a comparison here," he said.

Mahmudullah's role has come in to question again when all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said ahead of the second Test in Kanpur that he had already played his last T20 game. For Shanto, Mahmudullah's selection is based on merit and past contributions.

"At this moment, if you say Riyad bhai has not played well in the practice match, then it doesn't matter," he added.

Thirty-eight-year-old Mahmudullah's approach in the last World Cup game against Afghanistan has been criticised. Given his age, and the fact that the team management is looking for fresh faces keeping in mind the 2026 World Cup, it was asked whether Mahmudullah is playing his last series.

"We haven't gone into any discussion [on last series]. But maybe going forward, let's see if it might happen. Don't want to get into that discussion as a series is starting," he said.