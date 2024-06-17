Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon Jun 17, 2024 10:57 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:12 PM

Cricket

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan hits fastest ever T20I century

Star Sports Desk
Mon Jun 17, 2024 10:57 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 17, 2024 11:12 PM
Sahil Chauhan
Sahil Chauhan. Photo: ICC

Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan smashed a 27-ball century against Cyprus today, breaking Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton's record for the quickest T20I century.

Namibia's Loftie Eaton had hit a century off just 33 balls against Nepal in February this year, but his record lasted less than four months. 

Chauhan hit 6, 4 and 6 in the first three legal deliveries he faced in the innings and very soon completed his half-century off just 14 balls.

Chauhan carried on clobbering the ball every where and finished on a whopping 144 off 41 balls with six fours and an astounding 18 sixes.

This was also the fastest century in all T20s, topping Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton in IPL 2013. Chauhan's 18 sixes is also a record for the most number of sixes hit by a batter in a men's T20I.

Chasing a target of 192, Estonia reached 194-4 in just 13 overs.

 

