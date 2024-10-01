Veteran or liability? Mahmudullah’s inclusion does not add up

"You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become a villain" is an iconic dialogue from The Dark Knight, a popular film from the Batman series. In essence, it resonates enormously with what veteran Mahmudullah Riyad has become for Bangladesh cricket in the 20-over format.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his inclusion, the 38-year-old was named in the 15-member squad announced for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, starting in Gwalior on October 6.

Mahmudullah's fate looked to be sealed after Bangladesh lost their last Super Eights match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Afghanistan -- a contest in which Najmul Hossain Shanto's side had the chance of making it to the semifinals of the tournament for the very first time.

As one of the chief architects of the catastrophic approach that led to the defeat, the 38-year-old veteran had dished out a detrimental knock that was a far cry from reflecting the mentality of a side chasing greater and unprecedented success.

With Mahmudullah having managed just 95 runs in seven matches with a disappointing strike rate of 94.05 in that edition, it appeared the demanding format seemed to have outpaced the most experienced Bangladesh player in T20Is, with the second-highest runs in the format.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, however, put an end to speculations about Mahmudullah's spot, saying that he considered the experience factor when selecting the veteran batter, but it seemed to have contradicted his vision regarding the composition of the Tigers' T20 side in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Lipu said that the squad was a reflection of their plans for the mega event, centring around youth and exuberance, and pointed out that players would get a couple of editions of the Bangladesh Premier League, and as many T20 editions of the National Cricket League, in addition to about 21 T20Is in the build-up to the major event.

If that is indeed the case, then why not back someone younger instead of Mahmudullah, who will turn 40 by 2026? It is baffling to see the selectors carrying the right-handed batter who has played in all but one edition of the T20 World Cup but has very little to show for it on the biggest stage -- in 37 T20 World Cup matches, Mahmudullah mustered 458 runs, averaging 17.62 with a strike rate of 106.76.

The big debate about "finding a replacement" for Mahmudullah often follows. The popular argument amongst fans and experts is often that there is no replacement for a senior player in the side, such as Mahmudullah, and other players would have to fill in and strive to do what the veteran has been doing. However, the fundamental flaw in this reasoning is the focus on finding a replacement, rather than seeking someone better.

Since January 2021, Mahmudullah has batted at a strike rate of 115.88 in 20 matches in positions 6-8. When batting in the same positions in T20 World Cups, it comes down to 114.78, and in both cases, the average flirts around roughly 23. It is quite a puzzle to decipher the selectors' thoughts for the future when they've found their faith in such numbers produced by a player nearing the dusk of his career. When will they get past the hangover of the six Mahmudullah flicked in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018?

And as for the Batman analogy, the question with Mahmudullah at this point is what comes after one lingers long enough to become a villain, as he had arguably become one following Bangladesh's T20 World Cup exit in June.

Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, announced his plan for retirement from T20Is on Friday, underlining the need for new faces to come through, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup two years from now.

Now, it sets a premise for Mahmudullah to perhaps follow in Shakib's footsteps, thinking about the greater good of the team; or he could maintain the status quo and keep hold of a vital spot by virtue of being one of the "Fab Five".