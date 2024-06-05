Mahmudullah 'felt bad' after being ignored in 2022 T20 World Cup

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad disclosed that he felt hurt after being ignored for the 2022 T20 World Cup, but he has moved on with his faith in the Almighty and is looking forward to contributing to the team's cause in the ongoing edition in USA and the West Indies.

The 38-year-old is the senior-most cricketer in the Tigers' squad and has been a part of T20 World Cup squads since the beginning in 2007. But while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is appearing in his ninth edition – the most in the world alongside Rohit Sharma of India – Mahmudullah will be playing his eighth after having being dropped in the last edition over his perceived lack of form and fitness by the selectors and team management.

Speaking in a video story titled The Green Red Story by the BCB, Mahmudullah spoke of that episode and the ongoing World Cup along with other issues.

"When I was not in the 2022 T20 World Cup, it felt bad. I felt that I could have been in the team," Mahmudullah said. "But it didn't and I don't have any sorrows about it. I always say Alhamdulillah, whatever I can do for the team, be it with my presence, be it with my performance, be it with my experience, I always give my best."

From being dropped a number of times to making amazing comebacks, the warrior Mahmudullah has seen his fair share of ups and downs in his career, but has always came back stronger. He feels that his faith in Allah guides him through difficult times.

"Ups and downs were always there in my career. I always believe in Allah. I always say whatever I say to Allah. I always believe that Allah is the best planner. My good times, my bad times, everything has a lesson—that's what I believe."

Bangladesh will begin their campaign on June 8 against Sri Lanka, who have already lost against South Africa. Despite the team having never moved into the semifinals of the competition and despite poor form as a team, Mahmudullah, who is in great form himself, hopes they can do good things this time.

"I never thought about my name. I don't care much about personal goals. If the team's goal is achieved, I am very happy," the all-rounder said. "Opportunity is always there. We are not lacking in efforts. Allah willing, maybe this time we will do something good."