Resilient Riyad defies odds again

Mahmudullah Riyad fell in the nervous nineties for the first time in his international career, but not before the veteran smashed a brilliant run-a-ball 98 to propel Bangladesh to 244 for eight in the series-deciding third ODI against Afghanistan in Sharjah yesterday.

Mahmudullah, who came to bat after Bangladesh slipped to 72 for four in the 15th over from 53-0, once again played a characteristic saviour's innings. His knock consisted of an initial rescue act before he switched gears in the later part.

The 38-year-old, who announced his retirement from the shortest format during the last India series, had been under scrutiny for the last couple of months for not performing up to the mark, as evidenced by his tally of only six runs in his last four ODI innings.

However, Mahmudullah rose from the ashes by demonstrating a performance when the Tigers required it most, silencing the critics and putting his side in a decent position after they elected to bat first.

Initially, Mahmudullah seemed to struggle with his fitness as he called the physio after playing only his fifth delivery, but he chose to continue by taking a painkiller and concentrating more on rebuilding the innings with stand-in skipper Mehedi Hasan Miraz, who was playing his 100th ODI.

Despite his discomfort and Miraz's cautious approach, which saw him score the fifth slowest ODI fifty for Bangladesh (106 balls), Mahmudullah kept the Bangladesh scoreboard ticking and completed his 29th ODI fifty in this format off 63 balls in the 40th over.

Soon afterwards, Mahmudullah changed gears in his innings, as he took a more attacking approach during the third Powerplay and smashed Afghan spinners for a few quick boundaries to accelerate Bangladesh's innings, although he was seen limping on several occasions.

Although Miraz lost his wicket to Azmatullah Omarzai, the best performer for Afghanistan on the day with a career-best 4-37, this brought an end to a record-breaking 145-run fifth-wicket stand with Mahmudullah. The veteran continued pushing the Bangladesh innings, defying all physical odds on the day, and it also reinstated the justification for his place in the side.

Mahmudullah had the chance of completing his fifth ODI ton -- his first apart from ICC events, where he scored all his previous four hundreds -- when he required only four runs in the final over of Bangladesh's innings. However, although he faced three balls, he could only take two runs before finally being run out on the last ball.

Although Mahmudullah remained without a century in bilateral series or the Asia Cup, he instilled the idea that he may even score his maiden bilateral ton in the upcoming West Indies series before he heads for another ICC event -- the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan -- which could possibly be his ODI swansong as well.