Shakib admiration of two little Kohlis

Two boys about the same age were walking down the adjacent streets of the Green Park stadium in Kanpur after the first day's play between hosts India and Bangladesh was washed out today.

The two friends were gossiping among themselves, perhaps left slightly disappointed by the fact they had to leave the stadium earlier than expected. There was another thing in common -- both of them were wearing jerseys with the name 'Virat' and the number 18 printed on their backs.

Where they were different was one had India's white-ball kit and the other had the Test kit. The two were heading back home, chatting among themselves when they caught the attention of a few members of the Bangladesh media covering the second Test in Kanpur.

They informed that they were academy players of the Green Park stadium and had gotten free passes to watch the game. They were obviously fans of star Indian batter Virat Kohli, but when asked who was their favourite from the Bangladesh team, the answer came in unison: 'Shakib'.

It was not just Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan they admired.

"Mahmudullah Riyad is someone I like," said one of the boys named Omar. Asked why, he added: "He has got style but also I like Taskin's [Ahmed] bowling."

Even at this age, there was competition for places in their academy as both informed that "it's hard to get a place in the matches, don't get many."

With 'Virat' on their backs, it was not a surprise that the duo who lived near the stadium area were harbouring dreams of someday playing for India, just like their heroes.