Kohli lauds ‘eighth wonder of the world’ Bumrah in team reception

India batting stalwart Virat Kohli lauded the truly "special reception", stating that it was something he would never forget.

The stalwart batter also reserved special praise for Jasprit Bumrah as he said during Team India's felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday that he would sign a petition to acknowledge the pacer as the "eighth wonder of the world".

"I'll sign the petition for Jasprit Bumrah to be the eighth wonder of the world right now. He is a once-in-a-generation bowler," Kohli said.

Speaking to the fans at the Wankhede, Rohit Sharma said: "It is a special team and I am so lucky to lead this team. The reception we have got here tells you the enthusiasm people have. This trophy means a lot to us, but it is for the entire nation."

India ended a 13-year global event drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah collected Player of the Tournament honours.

Soon after their arrival, the team were greeted by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi.

A huge reception awaited India in Mumbai for the victory parade at the Wankhede Stadium, the same place where they won their last World Cup back in 2011.

Marine Drive was flocked with fans to welcome the team and there was a rousing reception for the title winners.